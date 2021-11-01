The company with all your holiday decor

Halloween is over, and we are transitioning right into Christmas! Owner of Make Creative Design, Kevin Parkin, is on set today talking about his business and sharing tips for decorating for the holidays.

Make Creative Design was started right before the pandemic. Parkin started with balloon installations and marquee letters but has since expanded to all-around party and holiday decor. Customers can rent their decorations or use their own but Make Creative Design can ensure it will be an incredible setup because they’ll help with full installation.

Parkin shared a helpful tip for viewers. He mentioned if you have kids or animals, wiring the ornaments to the tree will help them stay put. He suggests using pipe cleaners as an easy way to keep them in place.

With the holidays right around the corner, Make Creative Design is booking up. Visit their website or find them on Instagram to book them for your next event or take a load off your holiday decorating.