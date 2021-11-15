The company that’s helping you cut down on single-use plastics

Hannah Foster, the founder of Foster’s Refillery joined us on the show today to teach viewers about her eco-friendly business.

She started by explaining what a refillery is. She informed viewers that it is a business model that helps cut down on single-use plastics. Rather than throw away plastic containers when you’re done with your shampoo, cleaning supplies, etc., you have a reusable container that you fill over and over again.

Foster’s refillery is a little different than other refilleries in that they have a delivery component. They’re like the milkman, but for soap! Hannah explained that she wanted to make it as simple as possible for the customer and here’s how it works. You leave your jars outside for them, and they refill for you, so you don’t have to lug around your old jars.

Foster’s Refillery carries personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies and they cut down on plastic waste throughout the whole supply chain! Hannah showcased laundry detergent, dishwasher cleaner, and other household essentials.

Orders can be placed online through Foster’s Refillery’s website. Once you decide what products you want, you then indicate if you want the product put into containers you already have, or if you want to purchase some of their containers. If you’re filling your own, they text you to let you know when they’ll be there, so you know when to put your jars outside. They’re based in SLC, but deliver to Utah County, Davis County, and Summit county one day a week. If you are local to SLC, your order could get to you within 48 business hours.

There is a huge Black Friday/Shop Small sale you won’t want to miss. Everything will be 30% off for the whole weekend and if you get your orders in early on Friday the 26th, everything will be 40% off!