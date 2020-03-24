The Community Nursing Services 2020 Art & Soup Charity Event goes virtual

Jenna von Benedikt, Featured Artist for 2020 Art & Soup Charity Event showcased some of her artwork that will be available for purchase. Jenna studied at BYU and mostly paints with oils (almost always on wood), from home, with her children. Her painting ‘Little Bird’ is meant to inspire messages of hope and uplifting/positive feelings. The painting is a good reminder of how we can and should interact with others.

Due to recent events, Community Nursing Services 2020 Art & Soup Charity Event is going fully virtual! Art & Soup’s online visitors can purchase art from some of Utah’s most celebrated and up-and-coming artists. Artists donate from 35% to the entire sales amount to benefit the CNS Charitable Care fund. Fun auction items will also be available online also, including and some participating restaurants have donated gift cards to the auction.

Now, more than ever, CNS patients need your support. The Art & Soup Charity Online Event raises funds to provide home health and hospice care to thousands of low-income, uninsured and underinsured Utahns across the state. Find out how to join at cns-cares.org/art-soup.

Visit cns-cares.org/art-soup between March 25th-29th to join the fun and help support patients in need.

