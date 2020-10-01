The colors you’ll be wearing this spring were just released

- On Good Things Utah today – We are already taking a peek at Spring fashion for 2021. Get out your greens, blues and corals! Surae has the looks to watch for in just 6 months.
- Plus, Deena tells us how important mental health is in the workplace and warning signs to watch out for with your colleagues.
- And now that it’s October, it’s almost time to yell, “Trick or treat!” Why do we say it when it’s really a treat-only affair, since adults always shell out candy and children rarely have tricks up their sleeves (except perhaps for those dressed as magicians). In other words, they may as well save half a breath and simply shout “Treat!” So where did it come from? Brian has the answer.
- Finally, a woman spreading body positivity with her unique sport. We’ll share with you why she says it actually helped her depression.