The Collective in Park City is modern mountain chic

It’s a Modern mountain lifestyle shop where the clothing is chic, casual, with a bit of western flair! The Collective Park City is getting ready to celebrate their grand opening, and owner Katherine Quinlan showed us what kind of items we can expect to find when we visit, or shop online.

Katherine closed her shop, Joli, after eight years to partner with Kathy Pederson to open The Collective Park City on historic Main Street in downtown Park City – smack in the middle of a global pandemic! This shop reflects a lifestyle of living, playing, and entertaining outdoors in the mountains. Easy and chic clothing that goes from day to evening, and home furnishing that expresses a love of nature. Prices are low to high, so it’s accessible for everyone.

The duo is passionate about supporting the arts, hosting various artists and artisans throughout July and August. The Collective gift catalog is also launching, and will reflect the Park City aesthetic with fun gifts, and gifting boxes that you can customize online.

The extended grand opening happens July 2 – 5 to accommodate social distancing. There will be shopping spree giveaways, gifts with purchase, daily discounts on summer items, five designer trunk shows, and if you mention this GTU segment, you’ll get 50% off any item in-store!

Visit The Collective Park City at 675 Main Street in Park City, at @thecollectiveparkcity and online at thecollectiveatparkcity.com