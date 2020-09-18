The Cluck Truck food truck pulled up outside our studio today, and we loved getting to know them and chatting about all they have to offer!

Gentry Davies fed us the California wrap, loaded veggie fries, and more! The chicken is brined for 24 hours and dredged daily in a corn flake coating that is mixed with sesame seeds and secret spices! The Cluck Truck was a finalist for City Weekly’s Best of Utah food truck 2019!

There are tasty daily specials every day. The team makes it a point to know as many of their customers as they can, and that’s just one reason the community keeps coming back for more!



Visit The Cluck Truck at www.clucktruckutah.com on Facebook here clucktruckslc@gmail.com