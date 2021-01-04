The clever and hilarious door mats of Matadoor Doormat Co.

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Mike Van Brakel, owner of online shop Matadoor Doormat Co. was in studio to show us his hilarious handcrafted doormats. With clever puns and pop culture references, you can’t help but chuckle out loud as you scroll through his feed!

The details are what truly sets this shop apart, from the way the paint is applied, wraps around the sides on some designs, how the paint is preserved, to the uniquely cut out shapes. From options like Walter White, The Mandalorian, Willie Nelson, and more, there really is something for every taste. Have something in mind that you don’t see? No problem. Shoot Mike a custom message and he’ll make it happen!

With the new year here, it’s the perfect time to pack up the holiday decor, toss out your old doormat, and put down a fresh new one out to wow your guests. Mike is also offering a generous discount code to viewers. Get 20% off with code GOODTHINGS! Find Matatdoor Doormat Co. at the links below. Happy shopping!

Etsy: thematadoorco IG: @thematadoorco Facebook: thematadoorco

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







