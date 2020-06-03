The Children’s Hour Bookstore will match you to your perfect book!

Diane Etherington created local gem of a shop, The Children’s Hour Bookstore thirty-seven years ago! This whimsical spot has clothing and shoes for boys and girls, as well as unique toys, decor, and trinkets. There is also a women’s clothing and shoe section. It’s obvious each item in the shop is chosen with care.

When you enter the shop, you’ll see a table of the latest arrival of children’s books, and Diane is getting ready to add some to the display that will be perfect for Father’s Day. One of the most special parts about visiting Children’s Hour is the way Diane can match each person with the perfect book, watch how we put her to the test, and how she passed with flying colors!

Masks are available if you’ve forgotten yours, so that no one is turned away, and the employees are safely monitoring the number of shoppers in the store at one time. Online purchasing is also an option, and their instagram is full of special items to shop!

Visit The Childresn’s Hour Bookstore at 898 900 East in SLC give them a call at 801-359-4150 peruse their insta at @thechildrenshour and hop online childrenshourbookstore.com