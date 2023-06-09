SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Aaron Shelley joined us on the show today to discuss gender ratios and how those affect how men and women act, logistics of relationships and defining the roles you and your future partner would have in the relationship, specialization in roles and brain changes for men and women after marriage and children.

Gender ratios play a massive part in how women and men date. In The struggles of the modern world, these ratios and roles can be amplified in ways that make dating and relationships more difficult. Shelley created a book addressing these concerns and providing a step by step of how to work through these challenges. The book is called The Family Flywheel. In Shelly’s words this book is the secret business principles successful families use to create sustained wealth and happiness. For more information visit his website.