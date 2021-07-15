The cat that will never stop bringing a smile to your face

Best Friends Animal Society at Lifesaving Center in Sugar House currently has a few dogs and more than 130 cats and kittens that need a loving home. Best Friends would love for anyone looking to adopt a cat or kitten (or two) to check out all the cuties they have available. It is full-on kitten season, so they have lots of litter and mamas whose babies have been adopted, or are ready to be adopted. So whatever age, gender, color, breed you’re looking for, Best Friends probably has it. Please consider adopting a fantastic feline! All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, so it’s cheaper to adopt than to get a free one and pay for all those services!

Stash has been in a wonderful foster home with Laura and has been looking for a permanent home. She is a beautiful and amiable 8-year-old cat but a kitten at heart. She loves to lounge around during the day but is ready to play in the evenings. She is very chatty, and her meowing is endearing. Stash makes lovely biscuits even with her front paws being declawed. She gets along well with other animals, including dogs and other cats, and even likes to play with her foster roommate, guinea pig.

Her foster mom is going on vacation this week, so this is the perfect time for Stash to find her forever home so she doesn’t have to find another temporary foster. This sweet girl is ready to meet you!

If you are interested in setting up a virtual meet and greet with Stash, please email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org

Because Best Friends are still closed to due COVID-19, they will schedule a virtual meet and greet and then an outside, in-person, meet and greet for dogs. You can also arrange to pick up your newly adopted cat/kitten.

