- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s spooky season and with that generally comes more candy than anyone could comfortably eat in one sitting. There are some candies that people think should never leave the factory—more than 25,000 people responded to a question on Reddit, “What is the worst candy?” And let me be the first to tell you that people had some big feelings. Candy is something that most people enjoy, but preferences vary widely. Some people love black licorice and think it’s the best-tasting candy out there, while others would gag at the smell of it. So, it makes sense that a list of candy that people hate is bound to be subjective based on people’s differing tastes. But there are some candies that rise to the top of the throw it in the trash and light it on fire list, so stick around to find out what candy to avoid this year, in no particular order. Tune in to find out what made the list or click here: https://thesmilenews.com/2022/10/07/just-in-time-for-halloween-people-share-the-worst-candies-here-are-the-top-10-to-avoid/
- Plus, by now, you’ve probably heard about TikTok’s latest food trend ― the butter board. The concept is fairly simple. It’s a board artfully coated with soft butter. Often the dairy product is smeared and swirled around in patterns and topped with elements like honey, lemon zest, flaky salt, edible flowers, herbs and more. Think charcuterie board, but instead of meats and cheeses, it’s elevated butter. Friends might gather around the communal dish, scrape the butter off the board and onto pieces of bread with a knife, or dip their bread directly into it. The butter board was popularized by TikTok user and food blogger Justine Doiron aka @justine_snacks. On Sept. 15, she posted a 28-second video of herself making a butter board inspired by a recipe from Joshua McFadden’s 2017 cookbook, “Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables.” To date, the clip has racked up more than 8.5 million views on TikTok and another 11.2 million on Instagram. Like the many viral food trends that came before it, the butter board is somewhat divisive. While some are utterly disgusted by the concept, others see it as a delightful indulgence. So what do food safety experts think? Tune in with us to find out.
- And one mom shares why taking kid-free vacations are so important for your mental health and your happiness: “I love my children. Like, love them. My 3-year-old makes me laugh, wildly and loudly. His obsession with fart noises and bodily fluids is nothing short of humorous. His jokes would put a smile on even the most begrudging person’s face. My 9-year-old is insightful and creative. I envy her confidence. I say I want to be like her when I grow up. When I’m an “adult.” And yet, while my children are my light and my life, I found myself yearning for a break—from them and the chaos of parenthood—last spring. I needed to get away. And so I did. I headed to Orlando (the family-fun capital of the country) alone. Of course, I didn’t know what to expect when I boarded the plane or checked into the Caribe Royale, a suite-only hotel located in the heart of central Florida. I didn’t know what to expect as I sauntered to my room, orange luggage in tow. And I didn’t know what to expect from the place, property, or my time. But from the chocolate tasting experience to my day in EPCOT—yes, I went to Disney without my kids—everything was perfect. It was just as it should be.” Watch GTU for her tips or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/6-reasons-why-kid-free-201741990.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
