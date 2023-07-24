SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Is this butter made by angels? Because it tastes like heaven! Lavarro Greer from Heaven’s Best Butter joined us on the show today to discuss his many yummy flavors of creamy butter. Ranging everywhere from Habanero Pineapple to Lemon Pepper Garlic, there is sure to be a butter to suit your taste buds. Look below for the recipes on Habanero Pineapple Shrimp and Lemon Pepper Garlic chicken breast.

Habanero Pineapple Shrimp ingredients:

1. Raw shrimp de-shelled and deveined 2. Heaven’s best flavored Butters Habanero Pineapple butter, (softened not melted) 3. white rice 4. Wooden grilling skewers

Instructions:

Clean and drain shrimp and skewer them. Preferably 3 to 4 shrimp per skewer depending on size. Prepare Grill or skillet. (to grill) Start cooking shrimp on the grill. Use a food brush to brush on habanero pineapple butter. Cook until shrimp are pink. If sauteing shrimp in a pan. Prepare a hot skillet and add a couple of tablespoons of habanero pineapple flavored butter and let come to a sizzle. toss in shrimp to sauté. Once shrimp turns pink, they’re done. Plate skewers or sauteed shrimp over a bed of white rice. Garnish with parsley and serve. You can also marinate overnight shrimp and habanero pineapple butter.

Lemon Pepper Garlic chicken ingredients:

Chicken breast Heaven’s best flavored Lemon Pepper Garlic butter White rice Parseley Wooden Grilling skewers

Instructions:

Clean and cut chicken breast to bite-size pieces. (If grilling), skewer them. Soften not melt lemon pepper garlic flavored butter. Place skewers on grill and apply butter to chicken breast with a food and baste while cooking. when skewers are halfway done, turn the skewers and do the same on the opposite side until done and continue to let them smoke. Do not overcook. Serve over a bed of white or Jasmine rice and garnish with parsley. (if pan sauteing) prepare hot skillet. Add lemon pepper garlic butter and bring to a sizzle. Add chicken breasts and cover. Checking occasionally until done. Serve over a bed white rice and parsley to garnish. Enjoy.

