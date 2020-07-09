The Bride Box with Chantel Galloway

Chantel Galloway, is owner and designer of Ramblyn Bride, sister brand to Chantel Lauren. She introduced new sister brand ‘Ramblyn Bride’ just this Tuesday! Offering gowns that provide comfort, style and don’t break the bank, the bold catalog of wedding dresses and accessories is for price-conscious brides who intend to rock their big day. Gowns are ready to ship which means you don’t have to wait months or stress about elopements, or quick engagements!

The “Original” Ramblyn Bride Box is exactly the thing you need, at precisely the moment you need it. Inspired by Brides of the 2020 wedding season forced to simplify weddings, and bring back the basics. The Ramblyn Bride Box focuses on the must-have’s for your wedding day. The dress, a veil or sash, jewelry, makeup kit, lingerie, and foundations. Each piece is thoughtfully curated by Chantel Gallowy.

The “Original Bride Box” retails for $849 (over $1000 Value)! The Petra Gown can be purchased separately for $675. You can order your dress on Monday, and be married by Saturday! It truly is that easy. Local Pickup is available at Chantel Lauren Bridal located at 888 South 200 East Suite E SLC. Shipping is free anywhere in the US for orders over $50 from Ramblynbride.com contact:

Hello@ramblynbride.com and follow on Instagram: @ramblynbride

