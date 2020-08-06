The breastfeeding picture that everybody is talking about

It's true with any house, when you're at home you need your own space as well as space for others. Lennar Homes designs with more room for your family and life. NextGen is the next level in new home living, balancing your family's privacy and togetherness under one roof.

With Lennar Homes you can find a NextGen suite that suits your lifestyle and exact needs. Whether you need space for family come to stay, or you would like a private office, studio, gym, or rec room, NextGen offers you a suite of possibilities. The NextGen suite has proven to be a transformative home design offering a ‘home within a home.’ These amazing designs add flexibility that allows you to connect with the family in the main home, made possible through an inside door, and you can receive guests through the suite’s private entrance.