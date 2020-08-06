The breastfeeding picture that everybody is talking about

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s the breastfeeding picture posted to Instagram that has everybody talking this morning. A former Bachelor contestant posted the sweet photo of her nursing not just her new baby, but her toddler at the same time. We’ll tell you what people are saying about her post.
- And it’s the little things that mean so much, especially during the pandemic! Americans say things like clean sheets, sunshine and hugs are creating more joy than ever before. And if you find joy in cleaning, it might be tough to really stock up on those Clorox Wipes. The maker of the cleaning supply says the shortage might last into next year. But what isn’t in short supply? Toilet paper. Manufacturers say it should be back on shelves now permanently.
- And finally, the pants that are making a huge comeback in the fashion world… are they bell bottoms, cutoffs or flare? Tune in and be the judge with us!