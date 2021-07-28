The breakdown in communication

Jesse Ferrell, a professional speaker, master executive life coach and founder of JessTalk visited us today to discuss the need for communication and how we can improve.

JessTalk has been in business for 21 years, helping large companies and entrepreneurs to create work-life balance, master communication and avoid burnout through self-care.

Ferrell explained that the most common problem he sees in his clients is a breakdown of communication. An observation he has made is that people often struggle with communication habits such as talking over others or worrying about insecurities.

To address these issues and discuss ways to improve, Ferrell has written a book titled How You Leave Them Feeling. His second book, co-authored with his wife Lisa Ferrell, is set to release in Fall 2021.

Ferrell also offers an online course titled The Breakthrough Success Plan.

More information about JessTalk can be found online, IG, FB, YouTube and LinkedIn.