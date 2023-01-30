PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Sundance Film Festival is showcasing the latest technology and in this interview, chef Travis talks about the Brava countertop oven.

The oven uses light and halogen lamps to cook food 2 to 4 times faster than a regular oven and has multiple functions, including baking, toasting, air frying, and more. The oven can also connect to Wi-Fi, making it convenient to use. The lamps heat up and shut off quickly, allowing the user to cook different dishes at different levels of doneness in different zones.

Travis says he was initially skeptical of the oven, but after trying it, he became a fan and even joined the company. The newest version of the Brava oven, called the “Broken Glass,” was recently launched and can be purchased on popular websites such as Amazon and Williams Sonoma.