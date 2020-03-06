The brand new 2020 Honda Ridgeline is as rugged as it is comfortable

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline has been one of the top pickup trucks for quite some time, and its latest edition packs on refined driving experience, through the aid of a powerful and fuel-efficient engine. The stylish 2020 Ridgeline combines the functionality of a truck with upscale amenities inside and out.

It’s incredibly easy to drive, has tons of space in the trunk with an easy to open tailgate, and is as rugged as ever for those mountain adventures.

The Ridgeline also features one of the most versatile cabins available, thanks in part to its 60/40 split lift-up rear seats. With a spacious interior that has plenty of room for up to five passengers, the inside is truly accommodating in all senses of the word. Come down to any of the Honda dealers in Utah to check out the brand new Ridgeline!

