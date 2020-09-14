The brain teaser that kids can solve more quickly than adults

Which way is the bus going? Kids do better on this one than adults– About 80% of kids under age 10 could answer the problem almost immediately.

Can you figure out which direction this bus is traveling? Perhaps it would be easier if you were still in elementary school.

Today’s logic puzzle comes from the National Geographic show Brain Games, which is available on Disney+. According to the show, 80% of kids under age 10 could answer this problem almost immediately, but adults had more trouble. Can you figure it out?

The bus problem

Let’s get back to our school bus. There are two things to key on. First, where is the door? Since we can’t see it in the picture, we can assume it’s on the other side. Second, which side of the road is the bus on? Since this is an American show, and people in the U.S. drive on the right side, let’s assume the bus is on the right side of the road.

Lastly, where is the bus driver? If the bus driver is situated on the opposite side of the door and the bus is on the right side of the road, the driver is here:

The answer

Put it all together and that means the bus is driving left. If we were in a country where people drive on the left-hand side of the road, you could reverse everything and argue the opposite. So no matter what you answered, today you can say you’re right. (It’s almost the weekend, you deserve a win.)

If you want to read this entire article click here: https://www.today.com/parents/can-you-crack-school-bus-puzzle-easy-brainteaser-kids-stumps-t71521