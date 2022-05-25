- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We finally have a closer look at “The Gray Man,” Netflix’s spy thriller featuring an all-star cast. The film’s action-packed trailer arrived on May 24, showing Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans on a wild spy chase. In the two-minute clip, Gosling, as CIA operative Court Gentry, goes on the run from Evans’s mustached Lloyd Hansen after spilling dark secrets about their organization. Gosling and Evans star alongside Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page, who both play CIA officials. Coming to theaters and Netflix this summer, the movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers and professional duo previously directed “Avengers: Endgame”, and have worked extensively with Evans on various Marvel movies. The film reportedly cost $200 million, making it the most expensive Netflix film to date.
With our lives returning to somewhat normal, many of us may be trying to step back into our daily routines, including keeping up with our beauty routines. Many products on the market have turned to all-in-one ingredients or multifunctional capabilities, which is perfect for those who like to keep a hassle-free morning and nighttime routine. Just ahead of Father's Day, Men's Health Editor-in-Chief Richard Dorment joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to highlight the best grooming essentials. For the 16th year in a row, Men's Health editors tested tons of products in the market to narrow down the best and must-haves in categories including body, face, hair, beard and fragrance. The result? The Men's Health Grooming Awards.
Among the Drunk Uncles and Coastal Grandmothers, another identity group is waving their wine glasses in the air, sloshing Franzia, demanding recognition: The Messy Hot Aunt contingent. The messy hot aunt is "effortlessly cool but she's also a work in progress. She may not have everything together, but she at least wants to look like she does," she says. The coastal grandmother is eating fresh, seasonal vegetables and indulging in a Bloody Mary or two. The messy hot aunt is still drunk from last night, but she'll always share the last piece of gum in her purse. She drives a car full of garbage, swears fluently, and makes jokes about taking your kid to get a tattoo!
- At the end of the show – We leave you with a hilarious dancing Big Foot that will help you smile your way through the rest of the week. Hope you join us for a fun Wednesday show on GTU Hour 2.