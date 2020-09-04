The Black Goose Design keeps it sophisticated, safe, and special indoors!

Interior Designer Zachary Wilkerson of The Black Goose Design shows us how to throw the perfect indoor dinner party, while keeping a safe social distance. Temperatures are cooling down, and that means we’ll all be heading indoors soon. To safely gather a small group to celebrate anything from a birthday, to the end of summer, just follow Zachary’s tips!

From the moment you enter the home, the experience begins. Have a hand sanitizing station ready for your guests, and name cards at each seat so guests know right where to head. We show you amazing centerpieces, tables for small spaces, and finger foods that are safely shared with no-contact between your guests.

Black Goose is a stunning spot that has it all for your interior design, or home-furnishing needs. Stop by and browse, and make an appointment with Zachary to benefit from his expertise and warmth!

Stop in at 7652 Holden St, Midvale, UT 84047 www.theblackgoosedesign.com follow on insta at @theblackgoosedesign and on facebook TheBlackGooseDesign