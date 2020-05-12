The “Better, Smaller, Safer” initiative at Oak Wood Fire Kitchen

For those stuck at home, we've got you covered with how-to create your very own staycation! Let's transform your bath into a sanctuary.

The Bath Bean is THE luxury accessory designed to keep you in one spot while bathing. The Bath Bean is a sleek silicone stopper that holds your body in a reclined position. No more slipping! This releases body tension and allows your limbs to float for the ultimate weightless relaxation experience. Let the hot water do the work while you enter a state of pure bliss. bathbean.com

Jaf Tea: Relax and take a sip! Jaf Tea now offers handpicked artisan single origin Ceylon teas to North America. Family owned and operated brand with a commitment to delivering the highest quality tea, it's been part of a global tradition for 75 years. It's Sri Lanka based, and available on Amazon. jaftea.com

Hylands: Stock up on some medicine cabinet staples before reaching out to your extremely busy healthcare provider. Offering an alternative to conventional medicines for over a century, Hyland's is a leader in making safe and natural homeopathic medicines that are effective without side effects. The brand offers several different products that aid in your baby's cold, colic and oral pain symptoms and the dreaded ear infection. hylands.com

JJwinks: comfy PJs that you can get away with wearing in and out the bedroom. Wake up in your JJs and head out the door in comfort and style! Made with super soft and silky Lenzing Modal fabric that offers the comfort of cotton, but to be mindful of the planet the fabric is harvested from sustainably grown Beech trees. The best part is… you can go braless! Yes, JJwinks tops have built-in bras that aren't restricting at all. They're designed with a "light hug" that is super comfortable and gives the right amount of coverage.JJ winks pieces are made in Los Angeles. Available in tops, long/short bottoms, robes, nightgowns. Prices range from $49-$110. Available in XS-XL sizes. jjwinks.com

Girl w/Knife Journals: Have a lot on your mind? Write it down! Girl w/Knife journals are the perfect way to plan your days with intention, improve mental health, and carve time out for creativity. girlwithknife.com