The “Better, Smaller, Safer” initiative at Oak Wood Fire Kitchen

Chef Brandon Price of Oak Wood Fire Kitchen, Dirty Bird, and Ginger Street joined us in our studio backyard today to tell us what the dining in experience will look like now that dining rooms are beginning to open.
At Oak Wood it’s a little more spread out, with a total of nine tables including the patio. This has made for a more intimate experience, which has been nice. The space is divided up with beautiful florals and plants, and The McHenry group has created and taken the initiative of “better, smaller, safer” to heart.
Brandon understands the trepidation of entering back out into the dining world, but encourages customers to come and see firsthand the separation that they’ve made to allow you to feel safer while out and about.
He also demoed a few customer favorites for us, and now we’re starving. Watch him in action, then plan your next trip to Oak Wood Fire Kitchen, Dirty Bird, or Ginger Street!
Follow Chef Brandon @chefbrandonprice And Oak Wood Fire Kitchen at @oakwoodfirekitchen