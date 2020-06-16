The best way to ripen your avocado, AND stop your bananas from spoiling

Look, I love avocados. That’s why I get pretty frustrated every time I’m at the store and the only buying options I have are unripe, hard-as-a-rock lil’ guys. I typically buy them anyway and just try to wait it out until they’re ready for my avocado toast. It turns out that fruits and veggies like apples, tomatoes, melons, and ripe bananas produce an odorless gas called ethylene, which speeds up the decay of the food it surrounds. In most cases, you want to keep these items away from your other produce, because no one wants to find moldy berries or greens in their crisper drawer. But, when it comes to those extra-hard ones that you just wanna eat already? Sidle them up to an apple or ripe banana so that they become softer and ready to eat faster. So collect your apples, tomatoes, melons, and ripe bananas and put them in the produce drawer of your fridge. Snuggle your avocado into the middle of the group and let them all sit in there for a day or two.

On the flip side, if your bananas are getting too ripe, there is a way to SLOW down the ripening process:

WRAP THE BANANA STEMS IN PLASTIC.

Bananas release ethylene gas, which accelerates the ripening process, from their stems. Wrapping the stems in plastic slows the release of ethylene. You can either cloak the stems of your bananas when they’re in a bunch or, if you want to slow the release of ethylene even further, wrap the stems of each individual fruit. HANG BANANAS FROM A BANANA HOOK.

This both prevents bruising and allows for oxygen to flow around the bananas, which keeps ethylene gas from gathering around the fruit. KEEP BANANAS AWAY FROM OTHER FRUITS.

