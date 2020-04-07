The best virtual ways to stay in touch while social distancing

We've talked a lot about supporting small local businesses, and Deena wanted to remind us that this includes the artists and the makers in our community! So many right now are at risk of losing their clientele, and livelihood. Let's spread the word that they are still making, and still offering services!

Purchasing from local artists online is a huge help, so is buying a gift card, or even sharing links to small local businesses you love on your social media.

On Tuesday's GTU we got a look at what Swell Co. by Marie Young is all about! These polymer clay earrings are lightweight, and come in all sorts of fun shapes, sizes, and colors. Nickel-free, with sterling silver backs, this jewelry definitely sparks joy, and will put a smile on your face. We saw three versatile pairs, and we love them all!

Check out her instagram at https://www.instagram.com/the_swell_co/Shop her etsy at https://www.etsy.com/shop/swellswellswell