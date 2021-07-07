The best TikTok beauty trends and the importance of playing with your kids

- On Good Things Utah this morning – With many of us returning to the office post-Covid, the concept of the “work lunch” has returned as well. If you are going in full or part-time again you’re probably start eating out more, too. While it’s exciting to dine out again after being cooped up eating canned tuna at home for a year, buying lunch every day can have its effects on both the waistline and the wallet. Here’s the healthiest thing you can order, according to a leading registered dietitian… AND it’s not a salad! Reagan fills us in.
- Plus, speaking of food, from lazy late-morning breakfasts, work-from-home desk lunches, late-night cravings, and everything in-between, Grubhub took a look at hundreds of thousands of orders to date for its annual State of Plate report, finding that some cravings were more common than others. This year, the company found that more and more diners were turning to plant-based options, with a plant-based sausage wrap claiming the top spot for its list of Top Foods 2021, and Korean barbecue cauliflower wings holding it down at number 10.
- And seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression caused by changes in the seasons, and while it’s usually associated with the short, gloomy days of winter — which can leave some feeling tired, sluggish, and unmotivated — 10 to 15 percent of people with SAD experience symptoms in the summer. So what should you do if you have the blues even with all these blue sky days? Nicea has tips from the experts.
- Finally, the TikTok beauty trends that everybody is talking about this summer, including pastel eye liner and colorful mascara. Yep, the 90’s are back! If you would like to see all the popular trends click here: https://www.today.com/shop/tiktok-beauty-trends-summer-2021-t220911
- And in our Parenting Moment this morning, we discuss an article that praises the benefits of playing with your kids – no matter their ages! There are definitely good reasons to play that are often overlooked in leisure-phobic culture. Parent-child play, when it authentically appeals to the parent, and works for their schedule, can do grown-ups a lot of good. If you’d like to read the entire article, click here: https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/05/health/play-with-your-kids-health-benefits-wellness/index.html
- We end the show this morning with a Ritz cracker hack that we all just had to try in the kitchen. Did you know what the ridges on the edges are for? To cut the cheese of course:) Tune in for these Hot Topics and much more on a fun Wednesday edition of GTU.