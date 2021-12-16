The best homemade cranberry sauce

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Utah Huntress, Raymie Crane, is determined to stay healthy and fit while still eating delicious food. She is sharing life after keto recipes including, this homemade cranberry sauce. 

Ingredients

  • 12 oz fresh cranberries
  • ½ cup water
  • Juice and zest of half an orange
  • ½ – ¾ cup of sweetener or syrup
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp clove
  • 1 cinnamon stick (optional)

Directions

  1. Put all ingredients into a saucepan and let simmer until thick.
  2. Place in the fridge to cool down, sauce will thicken more once it cools.

Follow Raymi on Instagram and catch more recipes on her blog! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors