On Good Things Utah this morning – We start the show with what one mom did to solve her bedtime issues: "Bedtime struggles plagued our home night after night to the point that I began to dread the sun going down. That seems a little dramatic, I know, but hand to the sky, I did. I couldn't understand how my child was able to turn the bedtime process into an hour or two, and on really exasperating nights, three hours of crying, melting, and doing everything but going to sleep. One more book, mama. One more sip of water, mama. One more snuggle, mama. Meeting all needs and fulfilling all requests still wasn't enough to get my child to close his eyes. I started to wonder: Am I being too permissive? Do I need to do some reward charts? Would it help to give a consequence? Maybe if I give a lecture my son will drown me out and fall asleep from boredom. I felt nearly desperate to try anything that would give us more peace and better sleep. But I felt stuck. None of those solutions seemed like true solutions. Were my only choices to battle my child or force him to surrender by way of tricks and gimmicks?"
- Plus, once you have bedtime figured out, it’s time to tackle the cleaning. “This is what one author says works for her: Clutter is just a fact of life. Stuff piles up, messes are made, and dealing with it all becomes one of many things on your to-do list. Easy enough to manage when life is calm and work is steady, but when things get hectic, it’s more and more tempting to let things slide and deal with them later. And eventually, all that procrastinating can turn into what feels like an impossible cleaning challenge. But, of course, that’s not the case. Any mess, no matter how big, can and will get cleaned up. And, the best way to regain control is by focusing on and changing your behavior, one bad habit at a time.” Deena has the tips and tricks you need to get your cleaning under control!
- And when it comes to decorating and furnishing one’s home, it can be difficult to know which items are actually worth investing large amounts of money in and when you’re better off finding cheaper alternatives. I’m a big believer that homes can be beautiful on a budget, but also strongly feel that you get what you pay for. When it comes to big-ticket items that are going to be used daily (think couches and seating, major appliances, and rugs) it’s generally worth it to cough up the dough for pricier, high-quality items. I regret to inform you that the professionals agree. Architect and interior designer Natalie Rebuck told HuffPost that the season’s biggest design trend —a statement-making sculptural chair that could double as a piece of artwork — is also the one that is most worth investing in. “I think splurging on a sculptural statement chair is the best way to spend a lot of money,” Rebuck explained. “I see it as a purchase that will carry you from home to home throughout your life. Buy a beautiful chair you fall in love with. It should be something that is fabulous from every angle and that will start a conversation.”
At the end of the show – The very best way to eat candy corn this Halloween: Try your hand at a simple, festive dessert that resembles candy corn but tastes like a classic Rice Krispies treat. Food blogger Karen Gifford, also known as The Food Charlatan, shared the gooey recipe with "Good Morning America." According to Gifford, the treat is perfect for a Halloween party and easy to make. Nicea tells us how to put it together