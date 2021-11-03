The best food Utah has to offer

Looking for new food places to try in Utah? Dan Ott, Utah Instagram food and travel curator came by to talk about how food is the international language and suggest his local favorites that excel in good food, affordability, strong story and are great for visitors.

Red Iguana — A Salt Lake Mexican food classic since 1983 that “tastes just like my grandmothers.”

Lucky 13 — They’ve been rated as Utah’s Best Burger. Ott says it is worth the wait and his favorite is the Celestíal Burger — just don’t forget your ID.

Pretty Bird Chicken — Beat Bobby Flay’s chicken twice. A simple menu, but the question is will you be able to handle the heat?

Freshies — The best place to get seafood in Utah. Delicious lobster sandwich.

Ruth’s Diner — Another Salt Lake classic. Charming location with amazing patio dining. Must try the mile-high biscuits.

For more food advice and places to try check out Dan’s Instagram and online T-shirt shop.