There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.

The ladies started their Tour de Donut with Farmstead Patisserie, an “elevated pastry shop” as GTU host Nicea DeGering said. The girls brought in unique pastries such as espresso croissant and a chocolate covered kouign-amann. The second spot was Pinkbox Donuts, a Las Vegas based donut institution that recently opened a St. George location, which is the first and only location outside of Nevada. Pinkbox is also no stranger to unique donut flavors and also has exciting fall and Halloween inspired donuts. They also have several vegan options. The Daniels concluded their segment with Donut Run, known for their old fashion donuts, proving that a classic never goes out of style.

