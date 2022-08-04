Alicia Cunningham and her book club joined us in the studio today for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Cunningham said that she organized a chocolate chip cookie baking competition with her book club. The competition is fierce, she said, and she put the show’s hosts up to the test to see if they could determine the best chocolate chip cookie.

Out of 12 different cookies, the hosts eventually agreed upon a winner, who as Cunningham pointed out, now has bragging rights to the best chocolate chip cookie in Utah.