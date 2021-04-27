The benefits of video games for mental health

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Greg Bayles, Founder of Starbox Games was back in the GTU stuido for a conversation on the ways games can be used beyond just entertainment.

Alternative video games can be used to help heal. There are many to choose from, including games with themes on activism, exercising, LGBTQ+, education, medicine, and more!

In the alternative realm you can even find video games on depression, and loss. Greg tells us games are really trying to develop an empathic understanding of different medical conditions.

His love of learning stems from video games, as they keep you curious and inquiring, thinking of different systems, and ways of interacting in the world. Greg works daily creating games for medicine and therapeutics, and you can find Greg’s personal game at www.superbeardeddragons.com