The benefits of placenta encapsulation

Serving postpartum families in Utah with the only certified and professional kitchen solely dedicated to placenta encapsulation, we were so excited to talk to owner and certified placenta artist of Bloom Placentas, Shannon Shepherd, APPAC.

Shannon tells us postpartum mental health is a concern for many women, but there are a lot of things we can do for ourselves to help. Many women use placenta encapsulation to help themselves feel their best after having a baby. At Bloom Placentas they work to set a high standard and provide a professional experience. 

1 in 3 women in Utah struggle with a postpartum mental health disorder. Women who have used placenta encapsulation have experienced benefits like:

  1. Less postpartum mood disorders
  2. Richer and fuller breastmilk supply
  3. Better bond with baby
  4. Less postpartum bleeding
  5. Faster weight loss 
  6. Overall better energy 

The goal at Bloom is make this convenient, safe and professional.

www.bloomplacentas.com
www.facebook.com/bloomplacentas 
www.instagram.com/bloomplacentas 

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

