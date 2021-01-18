The benefits of microblading your brows

Mikelle Minkevitch of Naked Face Microblading Academy in Ogden joined us with model Polly Mallett to talk all things brows. Brows are one of the first things people notice! They shape your face, define your eyes, and are what people are looking at when masked-up during this pandemic.

If you haven’t tried it before, microblading isn’t as intimidating as you may think. With creating natural looking hairs and strokes, it’s not the solid line look a tattooed brow might give. You’re numbed during the process, so you don’t feel a thing, and the aftercare is easy. The best part is, brows last one to two years!

Mikelle also shows us how to shape brows, and tells us all about the services offered when it comes to brow care beyond microblading. Visit Naked Face Microblading Academy at 115 25th St, Ogden and online at www.nakedfaceacademy.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

