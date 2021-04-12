The benefits of hiring a qualified nanny

When you have a child, it’s almost inevitable you’ll need childcare options outside of yourself. So what does that look like? Does it mean babysitter, day care, or nanny? We’re weighing the pros and cons of all with Tabitha Pruitt, owner of The Nanny Agency.

Her business may be brand new, but she comes with a wealth of experience. She tells us why she started the Utah Nanny Agency, the difference between a nanny vs a babysitter, and the benefits of hiring a qualified nanny, and what qualifies the wonderful employees on her team!

Get a free consultation, and learn more at theutahnannyagency.com Facebook The Utah Nanny Agency and IG @theutahnannyagency

