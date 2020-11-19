The benefits of baking with kids

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Alisa Van Langeveld is a faculty member at the University of Utah, parent expert, and creator of “10 Minutes Together” online. She is a mother to four young children, one of whom accompanied her mom today to join us in our GTU kitchen!

We talk all things baking with kids, and how to make it an enjoyable experience. Parents often go into it worried about the mess, stress, and overwhelm, but Alisa tells us that baking with our kids has many wonderful developmental benefits.

Baking creates great moments of connection, builds memories with our kids, and carries on tradition. Children get immediate cognitive benefits, they learn spacial awareness as they’re measuring, basic math skills, and spacial awareness.

Alissa says you can set yourself up for success if you keep these three tips in mind:

Prepare. Prepare the recipe, the baking space, and the mental space. Segment the recipe: prepare all ingredients beforehand. Make it a tradition

Follow along with Alissa at IG @10MinutesTogether and online at 10MinutesTogether