- On Good Things Utah this morning – There are several simple ways to improve your sleep quality, from cutting out cups of coffee to avoiding any daytime naps – but there are also bedroom additions to consider; specifically weighted blankets. While a weighted blanket will certainly make you feel cozier in your bedroom, it also has plenty of benefits that will not only contribute to a better night’s sleep but can also help with several health problems. Experts at Hush. have outlined eight benefits of a weighted blanket, including chronic pain relief and decreasing the frequency of seizures.
- Relieves anxiety symptoms
- Anxiety is a mental health disorders experienced by many with approximately 275 million people around the world suffering with this. Some of the common symptoms include fast heart rate and quick breathing which can be relieved with a weighted blanket. It puts the autonomic nervous system into rest mode and promotes feelings of relaxation.
- Promotes deep sleep
- Over 35% of Americans get under seven hours of shut-eye at night, with nearly half of the nation claiming that they feel tired in the daytime between three to seven days each week. Weighted blankets can combat the struggles of insufficient sleep similarly to the way they help anxiety, by calming the heart rate to ensure you fall into a deep sleep. Plus, they use deep pressure stimulation which increases levels of melatonin, known as the sleep hormone.
- Lowers your stress response
- There are many health problems that can occur from an overactive sympathetic nervous system, which triggers our fight or flight response, such as obesity and kidney disease. The deep pressure stimulation in a weighted blanket works to calm nerves and lowers the physiological stress levels, preventing these harmful health issues.
- Relieves anxiety symptoms
- We hope you tune in to these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now