The beautiful, nature inspired Stitch Hiker Designs

Andrea Nye, owner of Stitch Hiker Designs paid us a visit and told us all about creating her high quality, handmade items inspired by the outdoors! All of her beautiful beanies are handknit by Andrea using only sustainably sourced, high quality fibers.

There are many benefits to the merino wool she uses, it’s super soft- no itchiness. Moisture wicking, odor repellent, breathable and warm, this wool is very durable, so your beanie will last a lifetime! The hand-dyed yarn gives vibrant, rich colors and ensures each beanie is truly one of a kind.

The gorgeous cowls are handknit with faux fur yarn, giving all the luxury and softness of fur, with no animals being harmed. Andrea does offer custom orders including mini and me sets, custom color options, etc.



