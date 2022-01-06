The beautiful, nature inspired Stitch Hiker Designs

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Andrea Nye, owner of Stitch Hiker Designs paid us a visit and told us all about creating her high quality, handmade items inspired by the outdoors! All of her beautiful beanies are handknit by Andrea using only sustainably sourced, high quality fibers.

There are many benefits to the merino wool she uses, it’s super soft- no itchiness. Moisture wicking, odor repellent, breathable and warm, this wool is very durable, so your beanie will last a lifetime! The hand-dyed yarn gives vibrant, rich colors and ensures each beanie is truly one of a kind. 

The gorgeous cowls are handknit with faux fur yarn, giving all the luxury and softness of fur, with no animals being harmed. Andrea does offer custom orders including mini and me sets, custom color options, etc.

Get 15% off orders over $100 using code GTU15. Hop online at www.stitchhikerdesigns.etsy.com IG: @stitchhikerdesigns email: stitchhikerdesigns@gmail.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors