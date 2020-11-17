The beautiful music of Emily Bea

Musician Emily Bea is excited to announce the launch of her campaign for her brand new album, “Coming Back Home” to be released December 2020! This album is so special to her, probably her favorite yet, because it is a home themed album where every single song has to do with her home and the people she’s shared it with.

It’s filled with songs about love, family, loss, childhood, and all things we experience and cherish in life. Emily hopes as you listen to these songs, that you will feel a sense of nostalgia and a piece of your personal home too. She has 23 days left to reach her goal of $12,000 to fund her album. Factored into the end goal includes all the recording expenses (roughly $1,000/song), merchandise, marketing, promotion, digital, physical album production and so much more.



We hear new song “Glow in the Dark” in our first hour, and “Forever With You” in the second. Be sure to check out both clips, and her campaign here! Emily can be found on IG @emilybeamusic and on facebook at EmilyBeaMusic

