The beautiful holiday music of David Archuleta

It’s been almost a decade since David Archuleta walked onto the stage at Abravanel Hall, shortly before performing with the American Heritage Lyceum Philharmonic Orchestra, and made the biggest announcement to that point in his life.

Feeling great anxiety, the pop singer and “American Idol” runner-up stepped to the microphone and announced his plans to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He barely spoke the words “full-time mission” before the audience erupted in cheering and applause. The jubilant ovation triggered a flood of emotion from Archuleta, who covered his face with his hand and wiped away tears for several moments.

We loved catching up with David today, who now lives in Nashville. His voice is every bit as beautiful as it ever was, maybe even more! Be sure to listen to both of the holiday songs he wrote, Christmas Everyday, and Winter in the Air. We know you’ll love them as much as we did. He’ll be performing a virtual concert tomorrow night, so be sure to tune in and experience the holiday cheer.

“An American Heritage Concert”

Virtual Concert Featuring David Archuleta Tickets $5 per house

December 12th 7 p.m. davidarchuletachristmas.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.









