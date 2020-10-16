The beautiful art of Soul Full of Ginger

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Emily Vander Wilt, creator of Soul Full of Ginger Art, was in studio today showing off her stunning creations. An artist based out of Pleasant Grove, she loves doing commissions and making custom art pieces for people. Passionate about the environment, Emily wants to help support and change things for the better.

One of her favorite things to do, is make other peoples artistic visions come to life. Her pieces includes woodburnings, paintings, drawings, holiday, and greeting cards. Her goal is to create as little waste as possible so she like to use recycled materials, for example using old underexposed polaroid pictures that didn’t turn out, and turn them into mini acrylic paintings. All of the shipping and packaging is also completely recycled and recyclable, or biodegradable.

Emily cares about the environment, and donates 5% of her profits to charities that support and protect our earth. The charities are Pollinator Partnership, the Ocean Conservancy, the Trust for Public Land, and the Environmental Defense Fund

Related Content Derek Hough spills on DWTS

She’s also busy working on building a YouTube channel, where she wants to share her journey, tutorials, and timelapses.

Think of Soul Full of Ginger as the holidays approach! She’ll have holiday cards and paintings that are perfect for a unique special gift, and will also be opening her schedule for custom pieces for the holidays.

Emily has a sale going on through the end of October where you can get 10% off everything in her etsy shop! And for the viewers of this segment, you can get an additional 10% off by using coupon code: GOODTHINGS