The Bayou is the place for tasty Cajun and Creole food!

The Bayou has has the tastiest Cajun, and Creole food around, as well as pizza, burgers and an extensive beer list! We loved tasting a few of their awesome signature dishes today:

Jambalaya: The origin states jambalaya originates from the French Quarter of New Orleans, in the original sector. It was an attempt by the Spanish to make paella in the New World, where saffron was not readily available due to import costs. Tomatoes became the substitute for saffron.



Red beans and Rice: Red beans and rice is an emblematic dish of Louisiana Creole cuisine (not originally of Cajun cuisine) traditionally made on Mondays with red beans, vegetables (bell pepper, onion, and celery), spices (thyme, cayenne pepper, and bay leaf) and pork bones as left over from Sunday dinner. They Bayou makes theirs every day.



Hoppin John: Hoppin John is a traditional meal to eat on New Years day for good luck! The reasoning comes from the civil war. When northern soldiers raided the confederate camps the took all food except the peas and salted pork. The confederate soldiers were able to survive over the the winter with those items and thus peas were then treated as lucky.



Visit The Bayou at 645 S State Street in SLC, and hop online at utahbayou.com