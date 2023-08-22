Tara Wall, owner of The Barn, brought in a stunning set up of peaches and goods from the local farmers market and creamery. Peaches are in season, and we love supporting the local farmers and Utah businesses that can be found at The Barn.

The main focus of Tara’s business is not only to provide a beautiful place for farm fruit and vegetables but to support others such as the BYU Creamery, Tagges, Riley’s, Rowleys, Allred Farms and many more.

Wall Brothers Orchard Peaches & Blueberry Muesli:

1 whole peach diced

1 cup frozen blueberries

1/4 cup raw slow cooked oats

1/4 cup crushed walnuts

3 Tbs hemo hearts

3 Tbs Pom Juice Toss and enjoy!