The balancing act that working moms face everyday

Liz Liadi, Makeup artist and Beauty Educator of Shades Of Radiance Beauty is a makeup artist that is well versed in servicing a diverse range of clients. She's known for versatility and activism on bringing more diversity into the beauty industry, which we are absolutely here for!

She also has a lot of knowledge that she's ready to share with other artists all over the world about how to diversify their skills. We loved learning from this smart and talented boss babe as she talked us through lips and where to expertly put that highlighter on model Elisabeth Packham!