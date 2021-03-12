The balancing act that working moms face everyday

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We get into a pretty serious discussion. When it comes to working moms balancing it all there are definitely some tough days. Many moms have frequent thoughts of:
- Will Maternity Leave Affecting My Career Trajectory
- I Sometimes Resent Being The Default Parent
- Sometimes I Feel Like A Terrible Mom…Or A Terrible Employee
- I Envy Working Dads
- I Work To Make My Children Proud
- I’m Pretty Much Winging It Everyday. Have you ever had any of these thoughts? Our hosts are weighing in.
- Plus, it’s a time change weekend and standard time could see its sunset in Utah and other Western states as a pair of bipartisan bills in Congress seek to let states make daylight saving time permanent, giving residents more evening sunlight year-round. “Nobody wants to reset their clocks twice a year. This is an unpopular, outdated practice that does nothing but confuse our schedules. It’s time the federal government let the states decide,” Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said Wednesday in a statement provided to the Deseret News. Stewart is sponsoring the Daylight Act, would allow states to stay on daylight saving time permanently if they choose. We’ll tell you how soon a change could happen. Hope you join us for a Friday edition of GTU.