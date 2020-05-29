The Baker and The Beauty star Dan Bucatinsky

We got to chat with star Dan Bucatinsky of hit show, “The Baker and the Beauty”. The two-hour season finale airs on Monday, June 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET right here on ABC!

May I Have This Dance?/You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – During the first hour of the two-hour season finale of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” Daniel and Noa reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel’s desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. Meanwhile, Natalie hopes her quinceañera celebration can mend the growing rift between Rafael and Mari and reunite the entire family.

In the second hour, Noa makes a seemingly erratic decision about her career as Daniel is approached about an opportunity that would force him to step away from the family business. Back at home, Rafael and Mari discuss the bakery’s legacy as they are faced with a life-altering decision.

Dan is an award-winning actor as well as a writer, producer and best-selling author.

As an actor, Bucatinsky is best known for his Emmy® Award-winning role as James Novak on the hit Shonda Rhimes series “Scandal.” In addition, he most recently starred as Arthur in “Second Act,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens. Bucatinsky also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed film “The Post,” starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. Other film roles include “Under the Tuscan Sun” and “The Opposite of Sex.” Previously, Bucatinsky played CTU analyst Andy Shalowitz as a regular on the FOX reboot “24: Legacy.” Other television credits include NBC’s comedy “Marry Me” and guest appearances on such shows as “Grace & Frankie,” “Superstore,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Will and Grace” and “Friends.” Bucatinsky was also featured as GQ editor, Jim Nelson, in the acclaimed Netflix miniseries revival of “Gilmore Girls.”

As a writer, in addition to writing over a dozen pilots, Bucatinsky was a consulting producer on “Grey’s Anatomy” for two seasons and a co-executive producer on NBC’s dramedy “Lipstick Jungle.” In 2003, he and producing partner Lisa Kudrow founded “Is Or Isn’t Entertainment,” which produced the Emmy Award-nominated cult comedy “The Comeback” for HBO, both in 2005 and again in 2014, and most recently Fox Television’s “25 Words or Less.” Currently, he serves as a co-executive producer with Lisa Kudrow on a holiday movie for Freedom, starring Aisha Dee and Kimiko Glenn. The company, along with writer/director Don Roos, created the Emmy-nominated web-to-television comedy “Web Therapy.” They are also the long-time producers of the Emmy-winning docu-series “Who Do You Think You Are?,” which is currently in its ninth season. His most avid fans remember him as the writer, producer and star of the hit indie romantic comedy “All Over the Guy,” which was released by Lionsgate Films in 2001.

Bucatinsky is the author of the bestselling book “Does This Baby Make Me Look Straight?: Confessions of a Gay Dad,” which he also narrated as an audiobook for Audible. He resides in Los Angeles with his husband, filmmaker Don Roos, and their two kids.