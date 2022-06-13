- On Good Things Utah this morning – Now this will make you feel old… The Backstreet Boys—Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough—recently held a show at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in California. As the band performed “No Place,” a track from its 10th studio album titled “DNA,” fans were delighted to see not only the band on stage, but eight of their little kiddos! And yes, they are all great singers. Which begs the question: When’s the “Baby Backstreet” concert?!
- Plus, Justin Bieber revealed Friday that he was diagnosed Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has resulted in partial facial paralysis. After postponing three shows on his Justice World Tour earlier this week due to an ongoing health issue, the Grammy Award winner, 28, opened up about his diagnosis in a video on Instagram, revealing the neurological disorder’s physical effects. “Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on,” Bieber said. “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.” He explained that he’s unable to blink one of his eyes, move his nostril or smile on one side of his face, adding in a follow up on his Instagram Story that it’s gotten “progressively harder to eat.” Additionally, Bieber asked for his 240 million Instagram followers to keep him in their prayers.
- And country singer Toby Keith is revealing his recent health update to his fans. On Sunday, the “Red Solo Cup” crooner shared via Instagram that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained in a statement posted to his social media account. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.” “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family,” he continued. “But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.” Keith is currently on tour for his new album and is scheduled to perform in Illinois and Michigan on June 17 and 18. No official announcements have been made regarding possible amendments to his tour scheduling.
- At the end of the show – Would you be okay if your kids slept in a cardboard box? One mom says why not? We’ll tell you how she let go of how things “should be” and embraced the fun! Please join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.