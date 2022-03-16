- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Clayton’s explosive season just wrapped up and it’s already time to start thinking about “The Bachelorette”! The next season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” is going to have twice the fun and twice the drama. That’s because it will feature two co-leads for the first time in franchise history, with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia sharing the spotlight for season 19. The two made it to the finale of “The Bachelor” season 26, but they were both eliminated simultaneously when Clayton Echard decided to try and win back contestant Susie Evans, who had previously left the show. Now, Gabby and Rachel will continue supporting each other — just as they did during their shocking duel breakup — as they hand out the roses on their own journey to find love.
- Plus, you may not have to change your clocks anymore. The Senate passed a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The Sunshine Protection Act passed the chamber by unanimous consent. The bill would still need to pass the House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law. If the measure clears Congress and is signed into law, it would mean no more falling back every year in the fall. CNN has reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office for comment on when or if the House will take up the bill and did not immediately receive a response Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a sponsor of the legislation, said he doesn’t have any assurance the House will take it up, but “it’s an idea whose time has come.”
- And Disney+ will become more mature beginning Wednesday, bringing in a slew of mature Marvel shows that will reshape how the app operates. On Wednesday, Disney will add new Marvel shows rated TV-MA that were originally released on Netflix. These shows include “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” and “The Punisher,” along with the TV-14 rated “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which originally premiered on ABC. The decision to add these shows is a first step for Disney+ in branching outside of its family-friendly material, though the streaming service already has mature content overseas.Disney+ has mostly remained family-friendly compared to other streaming apps, so this is quite a swerve for the company.
- Finally, something wicked this way comes in the form of a “Hocus Pocus” sequel. That’s right, the Sanderson sisters are officially reuniting! The second film was first reported back in 2019, and Disney+ eventually confirmed the movie in May when it announced the tentative release date. Original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back, and Disney+’s first-look poster shows them in the same witchy outfits the Sanderson sisters wore in 1993. It’s spooky how they look exactly the same! After all, the original film ended with the Sanderson sisters turning to dust. As filming for the second film kicks off in Rhode Island, tune in for details!
- At the end of the show – Not everyone needs to be a parent. Let’s face it: there are some people who just don’t belong in charge of a little person. If you don’t want kids and know that, good for you. Either way, there are some folks who need to steer clear of making babies. Deena has a few signs you’re better off not being a parent. Hope you tune in today for these Hot Topics and so much more on GTU Hour 2.