The Bachelorette kicks off it’s newest season and the best summer bucket list ideas

- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – The newest season of “The Bachelorette” featuring Katie Thurston is premiering tonight and will look very different in comparison to years past. The reality dating series is still filming in one location due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will feature two new co-hosts after longtime emcee Chris Harrison stepped back last year. We’ll tell you what you need to know about Katie’s journey to find love.
- And need ideas for your summer bucket list with the kids? Surae has enough to last you at least until August! Here are a few examples:
- Have a picnic.
- Watch a sunset at the beach.
- Fly a kite.
- Camp in the backyard.
- Stargaze – Tune in to see the fun entire list!
- Plus, once again, TikTok has introduced us to a viral coffee trend: Proffee (protein + coffee). The drink, which combines a protein shake and cold-brew coffee, has it’s been lauded for helping Americans in their eternal quest to consume more protein. We’ll tell you how to put together the drink of the summer.
- And finally, a 19 year old Wisconsin man was so intoxicated that he stumbled into an Airbnb rented by three out-of-state cops, passed out in one of the rooms and woke up in handcuffs, the officers said in a viral TikTok video over the weekend. We’ll show you the video that everybody is talking about this morning.
- And at the end of the show, Fridays and summers just got so good! Wendy's is giving out free Frosty's every single Friday this summer and Surae tells us how to pick up yours.