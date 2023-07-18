- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s finally time to meet the mysterious “Golden Bachelor”! The new leading man is ready to hand out roses on the brand new spin-off show. Gerry Turner is 71 years young and he’s from Indiana. He says he is going to be the first Golden Bachelor because it’s never too late to fall in love again. Gerry married his high school sweetheart Toni and they were together for 43 years and had two daughters. But then in 2017, just six weeks after she retired, his wife became sick and passed away. When asked what his wife would think of him on the show he said, “She’s up there rooting. She’s saying yeah, Gerry, do this.” He says his daughters were the ones who texted him and said to sign up for the show. The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall on ABC.
- So who else is 70 years old when it comes to leading men in Hollywood? Tune in and play along with our hosts, who do you think would make a great next Golden Bachelor?
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now