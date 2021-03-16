The Bachelor season wraps up without a happy ending

  • On Good Things Utah this morning – Matt James’ historic and messy season of “The Bachelor” is came to a close last night. Spoiler alert: It isn’t the ending most were hoping for. What was meant to be a historic season (the franchise’s first Black male lead and the most diverse cast in show history) took a turn for the worse on-camera with incessant bullying and off-camera with a racism controversy involving one of Matt’s final two women and host Chris Harrison. We are recapping the season and looking at what’s coming up next for the Bachelorette.
  • While The Bachelor season is ending, Keeping Up With The Kardashians final season is just starting. Khloé Kardashian just revealed in a new interview that there is one thing all of her sisters agree on when it comes to parenting and talking about parenting on camera – mom-shaming is a no-no. We’ll tell you the reasoning that she shared.
  • Plus, speaking of parenting, Nicea shares baby pictures of her new 16 year old. Happy sweet 16th birthday to Kate today! Hope you join us for a busy Tuesday edition of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

