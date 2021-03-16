The Bachelor season wraps up without a happy ending

Janna Hubert, owner and co-creator of Serendipity Socks tells us they specialize in custom gifts and connecting people. The help customers create unique socks for the people that they love! They enjoy helping customers create a gift that is simple, affordable, meaningful, and memorable. Serendipity Socks make people smile!

Five years ago, Janna and her daughter started this company as a way to give back to animal rescue centers. They donate 10% of their profits to animal rescue causes, and their surplus socks to homeless shelters. The business has evolved from their original idea of creating custom pet socks as they realized people enjoyed giving customized socks as gifts for all kinds of milestones and occasions!