The Bachelor is now looking for seniors to audition

TikTok is an app that has quickly sprung in popularity with tweens and teens alike, but it's more about busting some dance moves. This is a short video app platform that could be similarly compared to Snapchat or Music.ly, except it doesn't disappear.

Tech expert Christopher Krause explained that like many other social platforms, you can follow people, but the difficult thing about this is your child is constantly being "blasted with content non-stop."