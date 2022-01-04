The Bachelor is back and the most important words to say to your partner

- On GTU this morning – Did you watch last night? It’s time for Clayton Echard to start his “Bachelor” journey. Echard met the 31 women who hope to win his heart when season 26 of “The Bachelor” kicked off on Monday. Here’s a little bit more about the new Bachelor. The 28-year-old medical sales rep from Missouri is no stranger to Bachelor Nation. He’s a family man – Echard, who has two younger brothers, said he looks to his parents as the pinnacle of lasting love, as they have been married for nearly three decades. His mom, Kelly, and dad, Brian, have shown him it’s possible to find “a partner, a great love and a best friend” in his future wife, according to his online bio. Echard, who is now pursuing his MBA and says he hopes to start his own business, said in the trailer for his season that he “can’t wait to get married and have kids.”
- Plus, American Girl has introduced its 2022 Girl of the Year, Corinne Tan, a proud Asian American girl who lives in Aspen, Colo. with her mom and new stepdad. She loves to ski with her dad and looks forward to one day training her new puppy to become a search-and-rescue dog. Her long black hair is accented with bold turquoise blue highlights and she has several exclusive features, including hair color, skin tone and newly-designed eyes to authentically represent her heritage.
- And although 2022 is officially underway, Walmart is still celebrating the last of 2021 with its year-end clearance event. Walmart is slashing prices on hundreds of items, but a few markdowns on home essentials and kitchen gadgets have caught our eye. For a limited time, select products are on sale for up to 50% off, which means you’ll find can’t-miss deals on air fryers, robot vacuums, storage items, workout gear and more. So, whether your new year’s resolution is to finally organize your home or kick-start your fitness journey, here’s your chance to reach your goals and save big while doing it. Tune in for great deals or click here: https://www.today.com/shop/walmart-clearance-event-t244000
- Finally, you may not realize it, but saying “thank you” to your partner does more to make a romantic relationship last than simply saying the words “I love you.” If you want to know how to have a healthy relationship, know that one of the characteristics that set the blue ribbon relationships apart from the rest of the pack is the tendency for both partners to live in a state of appreciation and gratitude for all the ways they enhance each other’s lives. Couples in a relationship with an attitude of gratitude are prompted to continually seek out ways to make each other’s lives easier, more pleasurable, more enriched, and more fun.
- At the end of the show – One mom says “white noise” has saved her sanity, but is it harmful? “I’d read in various places that sleep experts advise not to put your baby to sleep with white noise. I read all of the reasons why not to use white noise, and honestly, I couldn’t make myself care. I was finally able to walk down the hallway like a regular bipedal human instead of arm-crawling on my elbows for fear I’d wake my infant with an errant floor creak. White noise “dependency” was the least of my concerns.” Hope you tune in with us as we jump into this Hot Topic and much more on a Tuesday edition of GTU Hour 2.